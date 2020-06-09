Franklin – Susan (Sue) A. James, 96, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, at The Austin House in Lutz, Florida. Sue was born in Concord, North Carolina, one of 10 children. She and her late husband, William Hammond "Bill" James, settled in Franklin, Kentucky, and she went on to serve many years as office manager for the Simpson County Health Department. Bill James passed away in 1977.
After her daughter, Suzanne James, moved to Florida, Sue became a longtime snowbird, spending part of the year living in the Sunshine State, before permanently moving to San Antonio, Fla., near Tampa, in 2016. The move allowed her to spend more time with her grandson, William "Bill" Long, and his wife, Kimberly Long, as well as her granddaughter, Allison Long, and her husband, David Twiddy. She was also devoted to her two great-granddaughters, Madison and Shelby Long, the children of Bill and Kimberly Long.
In her spare time, Sue loved gardening, playing cards, crocheting, needlepoint and caring for animals. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AnimalNetworkInc.com, a Bradenton, Fla.-based animal rescue charity. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
