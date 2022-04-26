Bowling Green – Susan “Sue” Ann Jones, 50, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Signature Healthcare. The Dayton, Ohio native was born to the late Raymond C. Field and Celia (Wallace) Field, who survives. Sue was a secretary for Diamond Equipment and also a member of Dayton Baptist Temple Church. She loved Dachshunds, and enjoyed cooking for all and travel. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 26+ years, William “Bill” Jones; a daughter, Hanna Jones; uncles, Edward Field (Beverly) and Manny Wallace; aunt Shawn (Wallace) Foley (John); several cousins, and many friends. A celebration of Susan’s life will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in Dayton Ohio. Cremation was chosen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
