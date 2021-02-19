Scottsville - Susan Lee Tyrie Logsdon, age 73, of Bowling Green, KY was born on July 15, 1947 in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Ferrell Sue Tyrie and James S. Tyrie, Sr. of Bowling Green and passed away on February 19, 2021 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care in Scottsville, KY.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Ferrell Sue and James, and her husband, Ronnie D. Logsdon. Susan is survived by her brother: James S. Tyrie, Jr. (Betsy), Robert S. Tyrie (Tina); and one niece, Beth Rogers (Daniel).
Susan graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in June of 1966 and attended Western Kentucky University. A member of the Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, her passion for music was expressed through playing the piano and singing. She especially enjoyed singing in the chancel choir.
Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln) has been entrusted with the arrangements. There will be a private funeral service and burial.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Broadway United Methodist Church, 1323 Melrose Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Condolences can also be made on the Cone Funeral Home website www.conefuneralhome.com/ and Facebook page www.facebook.com/conefuneralhome
The Family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the staff of Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care, and to Rainbow Home Health Care Service.