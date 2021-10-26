Bowling Green – Susie Adair Gott Mills, 73 of Bowling Green passed away October 26, 2021 at Hopkins Rehab after a lengthy illness. Susie was a native of Richardsville and born November 29, 1947. Susie as the daughter of the late Mable Stella Gott and Ervin Lamore Gott. She was preceded in death by her husband George Thomas Mills, her brother Mack Gott, her sister, Ruby Stahl and an infant brother, Lamore Gott. Susie was part of the Charter Senior Living community/Bowling Green Retirement Community for 12 years. She was retired from Western KY University after 25 years of service and secondly retired from Kroger. Susie LOVED life especially relationships and never met a stranger. She had a gift of remembering names and everyones birthday. She looked forward to outings, activities and planned services at the retirement community. Survivors include nieces and nephews, Sandy Gabbard, Wanda Chapman, Debra Chaney, James Robert Stahl, Traci Reed and Timothy Gott. Susie also had 14 great nieces and nephews and numerous great, great nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Kinser Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.