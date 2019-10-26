Bowling Green – Dr. Suzanne Kistler, aged 94, died peacefully in Bowling Green on Sunday, October 20th. She was an associate professor of literature and chairperson of the freshman English Department at William Paterson University in New Jersey. After losing her husband William in 1985, Suzanne retired to New York City, thriving on the culture and diversity of the urban environment and continuing to pursue her passion of playing bridge, attending theater, and writing plays.
What distinguished her most, however, is the example she set for living life as it was meant to be lived, helping others through her tireless volunteerism in shelters for homeless and for battered women, fundraising for UNICEF, registering voters and generally caring for her family.
She is survived by her three children, Ronn (and Naida) Kistler of Bowling Green; KY, Steve (and Janet) Kistler of Cub Run, Ky; and Ellen (and Richard) Firmin, of Scotland, UK. She is also survived by four grandsons and two great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held in celebration of her life. Donations in her memory may be made to National Public Radio.