Bowling Green - Sydna Rose Fuston Griffin, daughter of the late C.J. and Maude Trusty Fuston, and wife of the late Hubert P. Griffin Sr., departed this earth on the morning of Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home in Bowling Green, Ky.
Mrs. Griffin, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati's Christ Hospital School of Nursing and Western Kentucky University, was a Registered Nurse for 70 of her 100 years of living. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughters Ann Griffin and Mary Griffin Martin (Jose, deceased); one son, Hubert P. Griffin II (Sue); 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild due in July.
Arrangements for a private family funeral are under the direction of Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
