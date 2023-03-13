Sylvia Cooper “Syl” Cherry passed away very peacefully after a brief illness at Hospice House, Bowling Green, Kentucky, on February 14, 2023, age 82. Syl’s Celebration of Life will be held at Broadway United Methodist Church at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 17. Visitation will be at Broadway UMC on Thursday, March 16 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Friday, March 17 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.