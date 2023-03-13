Sylvia Cooper “Syl” Cherry passed away very peacefully after a brief illness at Hospice House, Bowling Green, Kentucky, on February 14, 2023, age 82. Syl’s Celebration of Life will be held at Broadway United Methodist Church at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 17. Visitation will be at Broadway UMC on Thursday, March 16 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Friday, March 17 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
A family-only burial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery following the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to:
Aviation Heritage Park, 1825 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
J. C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103, (270) 842-0303, is in charge of all arrangements.
Syl was born in 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia to Dudley Gordon Cooper and Nellie Tatum Cooper. She grew up in Smyrna, Georgia and graduated from Campbell High School in 1958. She met her husband Dan in 1959 which began a 62 year love story. Syl and 2nd Lieutenant Dan were married in the base chapel at Dobbins Air Force Base, Marietta Georgia in July 1960 and literally hours after their marriage, they were off to their first Air Force assignment in Waco, Texas.
Syl had never been out of the state of Georgia before so creating a home for the newly married couple in Texas was quite a challenge. However, she handled it beautifully, adjusted to Air Force life quickly and in no time at all she became the consumate Air Force wife. Flexibility was a main characteristic necessary for successful Air Force couples and this was tested quickly when after only six months in Waco, orders came down moving them to Sacramento, California. So off they went and once again Syl quickly created a warm and comfortable apartment home in California.
Their first daughter, Dana Jill, was born in Sacramento. As the birth date approached, Dan’s long missions over the Pacific Ocean worried Syl. She was afraid that he would be gone when the baby came and sure enough, when it was time for Syl to go to the hospital, Dan was somewhere over the Pacific. However, Dana Jill was kind enough to wait a bit so her mom and dad could be together for this important event. As a brand new mom, far away from home, Syl quickly demonstrated her strength and natural ability to lovingly care for and nurture the new born baby, all the while keeping the small Air Force family home together.
After one year in Sacramento, Syl and Dan were assigned to Orlando, Florida in response to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Syl quickly created a warm stable home for the young family, this time in a small house, not an apartment. Syl liked Orlando. A very nice climate and much closer to her Georgia roots. Seeing family and friends was much easier there.
After two years in Orlando, Dan was selected for pilot training and once again they were off to a new home in Selma, Alabama. At this time Syl was pregnant with their second daughter, Kimberly Jane, so her move to Selma had to be delayed to facilitate Kim’s birth. With Dan already in pilot training, Kim was born in Marietta, Georgia on February 21, 1964. When Kim was about a month old, Syl, Jill and Kim joined Dan in their new home in Selma.
Making the most of new locations, caring for the growing children and creating the perfect home envionment became a profession for Syl. She flawlessly juggled all the balls necessary for the family to live a wholesome life and still meet the challenges of Dan’s Air Force career.
Future assignments would take Syl and family to Germany, Georgia, Florida, Kansas, Washington DC, Honolulu and San Antonio. Throughout each move, the one constant for the Cherry family was Syl Cherry, an incredible wife, mother and grandma. Syl was the best anyone could be in all of these important roles.
In December 1988 Syl helped Dan decide that since their daughters’ marriages were on the horizon and grandchildren would not be far behind, putting roots down for a change would be a good idea. So the Cherry family selected an Air Force retirement option and moved to Bowling Green. Sitting on her front porch in Texas when the last moving van pulled up, Syl counted the times she and her family had moved during the family’s Air Force career. In 29 years, they had moved 21 times.
The move to Bowling Green was really good for Syl. Finally she could count on a stable location and a comfortable place to welcome children and grandchildren. And it happened just that way. She established great friends quickly and became involved in various community activities such as the Grace Orr Circle at State Street UMC, PEO Chapter AH and Broadway UMC.
Syl Cherry’s legacy is her children, Jill and Kim. In spite of Dan’s frequent times away from home, she raised two wonderful women who proudly carry on the customs and traditions taught so well to them by their amazing mom. Whatever success Dan might have had during his professional life, it was mostly attributable to his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Cooper “Syl” Cherry.
Syl is survived by her husband Dan, her daughters, Jill Cherry Tweed and Kim Cherry McGowan (Steve), and her granddaughters, Maggie McGowan, Maddie Tweed, Amelia McGowan and Claire Tweed. Also left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Nancy Cooper McElroy (Anthony), Sue Ellen Cooper Olson (Marv), her nephews Mark Logan, Scott Logan and Lane Brooks (Missy) and her niece Kelly Johnson (Frankie).