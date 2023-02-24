Photo: T. Christopher McFarland
Bowling Green - Thomas Christopher McFarland (Doughboy), age 52, born April 24, 1970 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born to the late Emma Wainscott and Joseph Henry McFarland. He was a shop manager for Team Construction. He is a loving husband to his wife of 26 years, Sarah Veley McFarland. He left behind 5 wonderful children: Brittany McFarland, Thomas McFarland, Joseph McFarland, Alyssa McFarland, and Triston McFarland and his mother and father in law Charles and Marcia Collier. He is survived by several siblings; Joseph McFarland, Betty McFarland, Darlene McFarland, Sharon (Thompson) McFarland, Christopher McFarland, Sharon Emerson, Amanda Havener and Tiffany Harrison. He is a proud grandfather to his 6 grandchildren. He had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends that loved him. To know Thomas was to love him, he was literally a shining light to the world. Funeral Services were held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will begin on Sunday at 10:00 am until the time of service with cremation to follow at J.C. Kirby & Sons Funeral Broadway Chapel.