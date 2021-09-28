Smiths Grove - Tammy Cowles Cole, age 51 of Smiths Grove, peacefully departed this life on Monday, September 27, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on April 10, 1970 to Richard and Patricia Cowles of Chalybeate.
Tammy was the branch manager and lender at Hancock Bank and Trust. She was a 1988 graduate of Edmonson County High School, a Leadership Edmonson County Alumni and a member of Fairview United Baptist Church. Tammy also volunteered with Kids on the Block, Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society Fur Ball and CASA Boogie Down Bourbon Street.
Josh and Tucker were her life. From the time they started in little league, until their last game of high school, Tammy was actively involved in supporting her boys and their ECHS Wildcat teammates in band, football, baseball and basketball. She was an officer of the ECHS Band, Football, Baseball and Basketball Boosters for numerous years, and selflessly volunteered her time to encourage and support all their games, fundraisers and activities.
Besides her parents, she leaves to honor her memory – her sons, Joshua Violi of Bowling Green and Tucker Cole (Hannah) of Wingfield; her brother, Richard "Dicky" Cowles (Tammy) of Chalybeate; her beloved fur baby, Axel, along with a multitude of friends and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Cowles and her grandparents, Aven and Lula Wilson, Helen and Joe Beckham and Tandy and Geneva Cowles.
The visitation will be from 11 am - 7 pm, Thursday, September 30 and 10 am - 1:30 pm, Friday, October 1 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 pm, Friday, October 1 at Fairview United Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hawkins Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Hawkins Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Davis, 419 Roy Davis Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171. Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.