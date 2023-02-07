BOWLING GREEN – Tania Lynn Stapp, 64 of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 with family at her side at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on January 13, 1959 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Samuel Eugene Stapp and Flossie Corene Meredith who survives. Tania was a former employee of Holley Performance Products for over 20 years.
Surviving are her children, Kevin Meredith (Vickie); Kelly Kelley (Mike) and Alan Meredith; four grandchildren, Emily Meredith, Krishtan Coleman, Nakayla Coleman and Logan Coleman; several aunts, uncles, cousins and her best friend Robert Rasdall. Tania was the former Co-owner of Earths Treasures Jewelry Shop. Her pastime she enjoyed making jewelry, going to Florida walking on the beach and touring lighthouses.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation being 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.