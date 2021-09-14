Bowling Green – Tanishia “Tina” Kathleen Forkum, 78, of Alvaton passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. She was the daughter of the late John and Kate deRuiter. Tina was born on April 17, 1943 in Blackpool, England. She was preceded in death by her son Anthony Haswell. Tina is survived by her son, Stephen Haswell (Donna Kaye), her daughter Jackie Haswell, daughter in law, Vickie Crenshaw Haswell, a brother, Grove deRuiter, 4 grandchildren; John Haswell (Lauren), Blake Haswell (Lanci), McKenize Haswell (McKinley Mitchell), and 6 great grandchildren; Jayden, Wyatt, Nash, Sloan, Carter and Mac. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation at the funeral home will be Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service.
