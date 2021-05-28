Bowling Green - Tavian Sims passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 8, following a five year battle with neuroblastoma.
Tavian was the most handsome, energetic, smart, kind, and funny little boy. Throughout his entire life, even during chemotherapy treatments, he managed to keep a smile on his face and had an inner drive to make all those around him smile and laugh. He never met a stranger and made it his personal mission to ensure that everyone that met him left happier they were before their encounter. His love of people was evident as he was always eager to include and attract all who crossed his path.
Tavian's greatest gift was that he desired to be a friend and went out of his way to show love to all who knew him. Tavian was passionate about people and wanted to help others. He dreamed of becoming a doctor and using his comedic personality to lift the spirits of his patients. He loved school, being outdoors, and playing sports. He loved the water and wanted to swim as often as he could.
Tavian was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and is survived by his mother, Emily Sims; his maternal great-grandparents, Billy & Faye Riddle; and his God-Parents, Jimmy & Debbie Davidson; grandmother, Connie Sims; grandfather, Stephen Sims; and Uncle Dylan.
Visitation will be 4 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and 9 a.m. until the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Woodburn City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to National Children's Cancer Society.