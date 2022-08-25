Bowling Green - Ted Ray Woosley, 62, of Bowling Green, entered into rest August 24, 2022 at his residence.
The Barren County native was born October 1, 1959, to the late Harvey and Myrlin Woosley and preceded in death by one brother, Daryl Woosley, and one sister, Cheryl Woosley Cotes (Paul).
Ted graduated from Warren Central High School in 1977 and Bowling Green State Vocational Technical School in 1979. Ted was a Master Electrician for multiple decades and was employed by K.D. Electric, where most people on the job knew him as "the crocodile hunter" from his straight khaki attire and Aussie style hat. At his time of death, he was disabled but still enjoyed tinkering around the house.
Survivors include his daughter Kimberly Bratton (Aaron), granddaughter Constance Bratton, grandson Cameron Bratton, sisters Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Campbell and Linda Brown (Sam), brothers Michael "Mike" (Pat) and Danny (Beverly).
Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Cremation was chosen with private services at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, National Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association, or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.