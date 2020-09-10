Bowling Green, Kentucky - Teddy Leon Meador, 56, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born to the late Charles Meador and Eva Elizabeth Meador Sarver on November 12, 1963 in Allen County, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Meador.
Teddy worked in various jobs including working for Miller and York Properties and A & G Tree Service. He was an avid fisherman and he loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart and soul.
Teddy is survived by; his companion, Lori (Bivin) Church; his ex-wife, Mary Meador; his son, Myron Lee Turner (Joby); his daughters, Malina Dawn Partinger (Tramaine) and Tesalina Day Meador; brothers, Charles Meador, Jimbo Meador, Wayne Meador, Buster Meador, David Meador, Chester Meador, and Danny Joe Meador; sisters, Sharon Adkins, Sheila Meador, Jane Brown, and Pam Meador; grandchildren, Isaiah Chapman, A'deja Partinger, Malyea Partinger, Tahlia Spencer, Javion Meador, and G'kobi Partinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Teddy's wishes were to be cremated and the family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.