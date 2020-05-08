Tompkinsville - Telissa Wilborn, 39, died in Pensacola, FL, May 1, 2020. Yokley Trible, Tompkinsville
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Local pilot survives crash of historic, WWI-era biplane
- More than 600 new virus cases in Kentucky's biggest increase to date
- Judge rules against Beshear's travel ban; Edmonson, Logan see first deaths
- Brittney Danielle Thomas
- Second virus-related death confirmed in Warren County
- Buchanon outlines pandemic challenges ahead
- Almost 5K virus cases in Kentucky; death toll nears 250
- Judge dismisses apartment complexes' lawsuit against USPS
- BG man in murder case sentenced to 25 years
- Demand for masks increases as May 11 approaches
Commented