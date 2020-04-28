Bowling Green - Tempie Marie Cohron, age 97, died on April 26, 2020.
She was born on March 28, 1923 to Eula Stevenson and John Clay Cohron Sr. in Cohron, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother; John Clay Cohron, Jr. and one sister; Helen Cohron Brown. She is survived by two sisters; Mae Etta Hines of Bowling Green and Patricia Cohron Smith (Ronald L. Sr.) of Alma, Arkansas, nieces and nephews; Darrell and Norma Cohron, Yvonne Weaver, Steven Brown, Donna Hines Furlong and Ronald L. Smith Jr. (Stephanie). Several great nieces and nephews also survive.
Tempie was a member of Lost River Church of Christ, a graduate of Hadley High School and Bowling Green Business University. She was employed as Credit Manager at Simpson's Furniture Store for 47 years. Memorial donations may be made to Lost River Church of Christ or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
There will be a private family service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Commented