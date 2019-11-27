Arden, NC - Tena Lynn Hines Cross, 56, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence held by her husband.
Tena was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Hugh and Evelyn Watson Hines. She loved her family deeply and especially playing with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed scrap booking and riding the Blue Ridge Parkway. Tena is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gary Cross; two daughters, Ashley Miller of Bowling Green, KY and Jamie Cross (Marvin Jordan) of Asheville; three brothers, Strother "Wallace" Hines (Diane) of Bowling Green, KY, Steven "Richard" Hines (Christy) of Encinitas, CA and Bobby Gene Hines (Malisha) of Bowling Green, KY; two sisters, Xena Rene Duvall of Bowling Green, KY and Tena's twin Lori Dunkin Hines (Becky) of Bowling Green, KY; six grandchildren, Audrey, Brennan, Emma, Gracie, Abigail, and Anna Kate and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Tena will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to the Hope Chest for Women, P.O. Box 5294, Asheville, NC 28813. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online condolence may be made at www.grocefuneralhome.com.