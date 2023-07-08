BOWLING GREEN – Teresa Ann Sholar Stovall, 72, of Bowling Green, Ky., passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. She passed not long after her family had gathered around her to sing her favorite hymns and Christmas carols.
Like her life, her death reflected her faith in Jesus and her love for her family. As one of seven children born to Clara Ann and Alan Hudson Sholar, Teresa grew up in a big, boisterous family that was full of love. She was the first woman in her family to go to college, earning a bachelor’s degree in Consumer Sciences from Murray State University and a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Counseling from Western Kentucky University.
Teresa fell in love with Steve Stovall, a young man bound for Bible college who was captivated by Teresa’s commitment to “go anywhere for the Lord.” They married on June 15, 1974 (recently celebrating their 49th anniversary) and moved to Bowling Green, where they founded the Christian Student Fellowship (CSF), a campus ministry at Western Kentucky University. Over their nearly 50 years of ministry together at CSF, Steve and Teresa touched the lives of thousands of college students. CSF was a “home away from home,” and Teresa a second mom, to so many.
Teresa was also a loving mother to her three children, Heather, Daniel, and Sarah. She was an early proponent of homeschooling and spent decades teaching her kids and grandkids. Teresa devoted much of her time to praying for and encouraging those around her, including through a Moms in Touch prayer group she organized to pray over their kids and local schools. We will miss her dearly, but we feel comfort knowing she has found peace with Jesus in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Stovall; her daughter, Heather Stovall Drake, her husband Johnathan, and their children, Elijah, Ava, Isaac, and Olivia; her son, Daniel Stovall, his wife Abbie, and their son, William; and her child Stove (née Sarah) Stovall; as well as her four brothers and their spouses: Mike and Linda Sholar, Tony and Linn Sholar, Daniel and Jenny Sholar, and Chris and Vickie Sholar. She is further survived by her in-laws: Benita (Bunny) and Richard Heady, Chris and Susy Stovall.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara Ann and Alan Sholar, and her sisters, Sue Sholar and Tami Shain Sholar.
A service to celebrate Teresa’s life will be held in the Chapel at Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the same location on Tuesday, July 11, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and on Wednesday, July 12, starting at 11:00am until the funeral. Arrangements by Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Student Fellowship, 1654 Normal St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
