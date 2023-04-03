Teresa G. Lodge Mansfield age 69 of Rockfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 31 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Bowling Green to the late Donard Lodge and Martha Ann Cox Watt. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Pruitt. Teresa a retired Assembly Line Worker from DESA (Space Heaters) and was a faithful member of the Clear Fork Baptist Church. Teresa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tommy Mansfield. Daughter, Keatina Sowders (Roy) of Smith’s Grove. Sons, Christopher Thomas Mansfield of Bowling Green and Bradley Mansfield (Lynsey) of Barren County.7 grandchildren, Lauren, Zackary, Nicholas, Alex, Skylar, Meredith, and Kirk. 4 great grandchildren, Adley, Berklie, Jack and Harlow. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins. Also her faithful furry companion Arrow.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Clear Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Loving Memory of Teresa.
