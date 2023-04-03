Teresa G. Lodge Mansfield age 69 of Rockfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 31 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Bowling Green to the late Donard Lodge and Martha Ann Cox Watt. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Pruitt. Teresa a retired Assembly Line Worker from DESA (Space Heaters) and was a faithful member of the Clear Fork Baptist Church. Teresa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed.

