...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM
CST/ THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches in most locations, possibly locally two to four inches
in the southern Blue Grass. A light glaze of ice may be possible
as well.
* WHERE...Central Kentucky and far southern Indiana.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to icy or snow
covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds out of the north may gust to around
20 mph and will bring wind chills down into the 5 to 15 degree
range by morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
https://pws.trafficwise.org. In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
Bowling Green - Terry Allen Kirby was born on October 21st, 1956 and passed on January 18th, 2022 at the Bowling Green Medical Center surrounded by family. He was 65 years old. He is proceeded in death by his Father: Lawrence Leonard Kirby and Mother: Jesse Wilene Musser-Kirby. Terry leaves behind 3 children: Dustin Kirby, Jesse Caitlin Kirby, Heath Kirby (Maddie) and his first Wife and Mother of his children Cynthia Penders Kirby. He also leaves behind a sister Regina Kirby (Scott). Also surviving is several aunts and uncles.
Terry was a member of Glendale Baptist Church and had a period of time pastoring his own church in Elkton, KY (Providence United Methodist Church). Terry was a loving father to all three children and both of his fur babies Speedy and Buttercup, he loved the beach, playing baseball, riding his motorcycle, and was a great member to the Bowling Green community.
The Kirby family will be holding a celebration of life at Glendale Baptist Church on January 22, 2022 (Saturday) from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. The Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Glendale: 1807 Cave Mill Road, BG, KY, 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
