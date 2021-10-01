Bowling Green – Terry Cline’s faith became sight on September 30, 2021. He lived his 77 years with a deep love for his family and a passion to share the love of Jesus. Terry was born to the late Robey and Irene Cline on July 30, 1944. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Richard, Gerald, Phyllis, and Jerry. Terry and his identical twin, Jerry, were always trying to outdo the other whether on the golf course, telling jokes or finding a bargain. Terry married his sweetheart, Edith Lorain Cline, on October 30, 1964. They enjoyed 52 years of family and faith before Lorain went to be with Jesus in May of 2017. There was never a doubt that their greatest blessings were Richard (Karen), Kevin (Ellen) and Penny (Gary). Coaching their sports, teaching them to drive, or showing them how to fix things, Terry was always by their side. He was promoted to Pappaw in 1995 and couldn’t have been more thrilled. He adored Dexter, Lindsey, Rachel, Madison, Connor, Lily and Gage. He kept up with their sports, studies and new careers, always cheering them on! Terry retired from BGMU as a lineman, but his true calling in life was to preach the gospel. He served many churches through the years and led many to Christ. Whether behind a pulpit or at a table in Cracker Barrel, he would tell you about his Jesus. Last Sunday, September 26th, Terry stood in the pulpit one last time and preached “Finding Peace in the Storm.” Funeral service will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3 and resume Monday, October 4 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. all at the funeral home.
