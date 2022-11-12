Bowling Green - Terry Kevin Stahl, 65, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Southern Kentucky, on November 10th, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his father, Harold, mother, Betty, brother Craig Stahl (Kelley) of Bowling Green, brother Mark Stahl of Dallas, Texas and nephews Tyler and Jackson Stahl of Bowling Green. Terry was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended WKU. He was a former Magistrate of the 2nd District, and manager of H&S Mat Rental. He served on the BG Welfare board, former director of the Boys Club, Girls Inc, as well as several other community organizations. He was an avid follower of Bowling Green High School, WKU and UK sports. It was his greatest joy to follow his nephews playing sports from Little League and youth football, through their careers at Bowling Green High School. There will be a private family service and burial in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bowling Green Independent Schoo l District (BGISD), for the BGHS Athletics Program. Checks may be made payable to BGISD, c/o Finance Director at 1211 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
