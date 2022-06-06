Bowling Green – Terry Michael Vickous of Bowling Green, passed away after a long battle with Dementia on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was 60 years old. Born to the late LaJuana Stubblefield and Bill Vickous, Terry is also preceded in death by his step-father Roy Wayne Stubblefield. He is survived by his children Jacob, Daniel and Natalie Vickous; granddaughter Scarlet; brothers Gordon and Danny Vickous; his sister Stacey Vickous and many other family & friends. Terry was a United Methodist Pastor for 20 years and was called to serve many areas of Kentucky at different times in his life. He was a faithful servant of God and devoted father. He enjoyed watching movies, loved gospel music and had extensive knowledge of classic rock music. Terry will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9th from 3:00 p.m. thru 5:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 5:00 p.m., all at the Lost River Church of Christ, 662 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green. Interment to follow at a later date in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Terry Vickous to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
