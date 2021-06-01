Bowling Green – Terry “Woody” Woods, 77 of Bowling Green died Friday May 21, 2021 surrounded by family at his residence. He was born in Scottsville, KY to the late Fielding and Louisa Woods. He is also preceded in death by four brothers, Bobby, Don, Richard and Frank and a son-in-law, Carl Cline. He was employed in hardwood flooring. Terry was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved to share stories and jokes with family and friends. He graced us with his infectious ability to spread nothing but love and kindness to everyone he met. He dedicated his life to serve God and always be there for his family. He will be deeply missed. Terry is survived by his daughters, Brandy Woods and Jackie Cline. His sons Clay Driskill (Lisa), Bob Charettie (Michele) and Jim Queer (Connie); Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home or a family member for the funeral service.
