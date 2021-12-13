Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Daily News will resume regular print publication and delivery with Tuesday's edition.
Alvaton – Thelma Christine Henon, 88, of Alvaton entered into rest Saturday, December 11, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Wilbur Henon and her sister Grace Thomas. She was the daughter of the late F.J. and Willett (Craft) Walters. Thelma was born in Warren County., KY on December 22, 1932. Thelma loved cooking and especially making chocolate chip cookies for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thelma was a bookkeeper for Browning Oil Company, retired from Jr. Food Stores, and was a former member of the Eastside Church of Christ. Thelma is survived by her children; Kenny Henon (Sherry), Teresa Nash (Don), Ben Henon (Tamara) and Daniel Henon, 8 precious grandchildren, Philip Nash, Stuart Nash, Richard Nash, Jessie Monday, Jodi Henon, Shelby Henon, Luke Henon, and Brittany Markel and 13 precious great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, December, 16, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 to 6:30 pm Wednesday and 9:00 to 11:00 am Thursday at the funeral home .
