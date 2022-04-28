Bowling Green - Thelma Jean Rice Evans, age 88, passed away Wednesday April 27, 2022 at the Christian Health Care in Bowling Green, KY. The Warren County native was the wife of the late Harold Herbert Evans and daughter of the late James Thurston Rice and Clara Mae Brooks Rice. She was also preceded in death by one stepson, Craig Evans, one brother, Billy Joe Rice and one nephew, Kevin Rice.
She was a member of the Burton Memorial Baptist Church, a 1952 graduate of Alvaton High School and worked for 18 years as a receptionist at Holley Carburetor.
She is survived by one stepson, Marc Evans, one sister-in-law Glaydelle Rice, six step grandchildren, twelve step great grandchildren, three step great-great grandchildren, one nephew, Steve Rice and two nieces, one aunt and several cousins.
Graveside Service will be Monday May 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made, In Memory of Thelma, to the charity of your choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.