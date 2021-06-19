Bowling Green - Thelma Louise Wimpee Dossey Monroe age 90 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Friday at her granddaughter's residence, surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was a native of Ellis County, Texas. She was born on March 5, 1931 to the late Will K. and Effie Jane Coley Wimpee. They moved to Fountain Run, KY at the age of 3, where she lived until she married and moved to Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Dossey of 54 years, also by her daughter, Cathy Key, brothers, Sammy and Lester Wimpee and a sister Gladys Key and a great grandson Brad Griffith. In November 2007, she married Beryl Monroe and had a wonderful year before he went to be with the Lord in November 2008. She retired from Colt Industries AKA Holley. Thelma was a Charter Member of the United General Baptist Church. The family wants to thank Brandy and Amanda for their loving care and Glenda Grider and Sherry Fenniken for all their love and help.
Thelma is survived by her son, Royce Dossey and wife Donna, of Rockfield, Ky. Grandchildren, Roy Fridy and wife Cristina, Brandy Griffith and her husband Bill, Amanda Key and husband Adam, Kelliee Dossey, Amanda Cherry and husband Jason and Destiny Cox.17 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchild. Son-In-Law Martin Key and Sister-In-Law, Geneva.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday with the funeral service starting at 2:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraiam McDowell Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.