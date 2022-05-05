Chalybeate - Theo D. Hammons, 99 of Chalybeate passed peacefully at Genesis Health Edmonson Care on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Luther M. and Mary Denham Long and wife of the late Vernon D. Hammons. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marie, Mollie, Ruby, Gerald, Earl and Marcel. She was a homemaker and a member of the Otter Gap Baptist Church.

Leaving to cherish her memory is two sons, John M. Hammons (Marsha) and Vernon M. Hammons (Joyce); four grandchildren, Marlisa Etnoyer (Scott), Eric Hammons (Stephanie), Marcie Dexter (Eric) and Johna Walden (Jeff); seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, all services will be private. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.