Bowling Green - Theodore Jackson (Jack) Eversole, a prominent resident of Warren County passed peacefully on August 1, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born on May 24, 1925 to Ted R. and Hazel (nee Atlee) Eversole in London, KY. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years Margaret Berry Eversole, who died in 2016.
Eversole began his education at Sue Bennett College, London, KY, before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps and seeing combat in the South Pacific. Following his service, Eversole enrolled at the University of Kentucky, and received an AB in Journalism in 1948. Upon graduation, he began his career at the Glasgow Morning Sun newspaper, and soon became the news director for new Glasgow radio station, WKAY. Shortly afterward, he joined WKCT radio in Bowling Green as the news and program director.
In 1968 Eversole was appointed to the newly formed Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) which includes Warren and nine surrounding counties. Under his guidance as director, the BRADD organization grew from just two employees in a small office in the BG courthouse, to its current building located on Graham Avenue with a staff of more than 30 when he retired in 2000. During his 32 years of service with BRADD, Eversole expanded the organization's role beyond solely economic investments, to establish a wide range of social and commercial services. His guidance and efforts to benefit our local community were recognized by numerous awards, notably the National Association of Development Organization's J. Roy Fogle Award and the National Association of Regional Councils' Walter A. Schelber Regional Leadership Award. He also received the Daily News-WBKO Jefferson Award for Public Service for his career as an area news reporter and broadcaster. In 2018 BRADD awarded Eversole the prestigious Tim Lee Carter Award during their 50th annual meeting in recognition for his many contributions to the organization and community during his tenure there. Throughout his professional life Eversole practiced the recognition of capability in, and partnership with, individuals regardless of their gender, cultural background or political affiliation. Additionally, in recognition of his service in WWII, he is among those honored with their images on the Guthrie Bell Tower on the WKU campus.
Eversole is survived by his son, Jay Eversole (Karen O'Brien), of Woodbridge, VA grandson, Tristan Eversole and granddaughter, Slaine Eversole (Ben Miller).
To leave an online condolence please visit: www.jckirbyandson.com. Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Mammoth Cave National Park Association, PO Box 10 Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.