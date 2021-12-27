Bowling Green – Theodore (Theo) Walton, age 92 of Bowling Green, passed away December 25, 2021. He was the son of the late Emmett and Bonnie Mae (Powell) Walton and husband to the late Christine (Jones) Walton. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Cleon, Wendell and Kenneth Walton; son Cecil Walton; grandson Joe Kelly Walton and a great granddaughter, Sheena Walton. Theo was a self-employed plumbing contractor, having first started with his brother Wendell in the 1950’s then branching out on his own in early 1960’s as Theo Walton Plumbing until his retirement in 1982. He was a born again Christian and a former member of the Singing Seniors for many years. He was also a Shriner of the Rizpah Temple, Masonic Lodge #73. His many interests included card playing, hunting, fishing, camping, trap shooting and going to auction sales. Theo also highly enjoyed meeting daily with his two best friends, J.C. Woods and Steve Dotson to solve the world’s problems.
He is survived by four children, Joanne, Joe (Lynne) and Richard (Belmarie) Walton, all of Bowling Green and Jerry Walton of Roundhill. Eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and his fur babies Jack & Gus. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:30 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:30 am until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the BG Warren County Humane Society.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.