Bowling Green – Theresa Ann (Carter) Willis, age 76, of Richardsville passed away peacefully Thursday, March 8, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was born Friday, July 26, 1946 the daughter of the late Thomas C. Carter and Mary M. Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie Gibson (Wallace) and Wanda Joe Webb. Theresa was retired from The Warren County Property Valuation Administration as a supervisor. She was of the Catholic faith, but most recently she attended Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. She loved her family and her pets dearly. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her memories will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 41 years, Joe Lane Willis; her sons, Billy Bryant (Danielle), Randy Willis, and T.J. Willis; her daughters, Janet Meeks (Cliff) and Ann Barnes (Donny); her sister, Sue Carter; her brother, William “Bill” Carter (Shirley); ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Reba. Mrs. Willis’ funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Friday, March 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank her special caregiver, Amy Lynch for all the care and comfort she provided during her illness.
Theresa Ann (Carter) Willis
