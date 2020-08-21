Bowling Green - Former Sgt. Thomas A. Moss, 33, of Bowling Green passed away on August 20, 2020 in Woodburn, Kentucky.
The Bowling Green native was born October 12, 1986 to Edward and the late Sandra Senn Moss. He was also preceded in death by a paternal grandfather, Henry F. Moss; maternal grandfather, Glenn Emil; and maternal grandmother, Alta Mirle Risley Senn. Thomas was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Western Kentucky University where he got a B.S. and an M.A. in Organizational Leadership and Management. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 2005 until 2013 achieving the rank of Sergeant in the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines 'Kilo Company'. Thomas served two tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq. He loved his twin daughters Elise and Claire and was very family oriented. Thomas loved working on his farm and caring for his horses.
Survivors include his twin daughters, Elise and Claire Moss; father, Edward Lee Moss; brother, Daniel Moss (Simone); sister, Katherine Howard (Brian); nieces and nephews, Olivia, Mark, Addelyn, and Henry; paternal grandmother, Geneva Moss; special friend, Cody Williams (Ret. Marine); and several uncles and aunts.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery with military honors at graveside. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mission 22 (http://mission22.com) in Thomas' memory.