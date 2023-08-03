BOWLING GREEN – Thomas Arden Bromer, 74, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Hospice House in Bowling Green.
He was born in Wheeling, WV on April 24, 1949 and was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Bromer and Winnie Bromer, his brother, Mike Bromer, and his sister-in-law, Gisela Bromer.
Tom impacted many lives over his years as a woodshop teacher in Cocoa, Florida, an apple orchard entrepreneur in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a technology teacher at Drakes Creek Middle School in Bowling Green, and as a member and active elder of Rich Pond Baptist Church. Anyone who knew Tom knew him as a mentor, an encourager, a listener, an advocate, and a friend.
He loved woodworking alongside his wife, and they visited many craft shows to meet people and share the gospel along with their craft.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Nancy Briggs Bromer, and his children Jonathan Bromer and his wife, Natalie, and Katherine Cox and her husband, Matt. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Gavin, Heidi, and Owen Bromer. He is also survived by his brothers Carl Bromer and his wife, Pam, and Billy Bromer and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at J.C. Kirby & Sons Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will take place Friday, August 4, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Carthrae Fund at Rich Pond Baptist Church, 200 Brad Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42104. The Carthrae Fund supports students entering vocational ministry.
