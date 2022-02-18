Franklin, KY - Mr. Thomas Clinton "T.C." Willis, age 93 of Franklin, KY passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
Funeral services were held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, interment followed in Greenlawn Cemetery with military rights given by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
T.C. was born on March 9, 1928 in Ferguson, KY to the late Claude "Boss" Willis and the late Vara (Atwood) Willis. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Floy Groves.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Denton (Grainger) Willis; 3 children, Van Thomas Willis (Kathy) of New Albany, IN, Clint Grainger Willis (Amy) of Franklin, KY and Mina F. Willis of White House, TN; 6 grandchildren, Sam Willis, Jessica Ellzey (Antonio), Adaline Willis, Mary Grace Willis, Miranda Bain (Nathan) and Zachary Willis; 3 nieces, Beth Dunn, Marla Link and Fran Meador; and 1 nephew, Ron Dunn.
T.C. was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY. He was a veteran of the United States Army. T.C earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1951 from the University of Kentucky in Pharmacy. He owned and operated Shugart & Willis Drug Store before retirement. T.C. was a member of the Franklin Lions Club for over forty years, the Coffee Club, the Good Samaritan Board and the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board.
T.C. loved spending time with his grandchildren and was looking forward to his first great-grandchild. He was a story-teller, known for his sense of humor and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes. He loved golfing, fishing, playing rook and dominos, hunting when he was younger, and eating good food, especially his wife's cooking.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church Building and Roof Fund, 303 East Cedar St., Franklin, KY 42134. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home and church.
