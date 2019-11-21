Lexington - Thomas Douglas Pergande passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
A 29-year resident of Lexington, Mr. Pergande was born May 5, 1962 in Boise, Idaho to the late Doris Hill Phelps and Richard Dennis Pergande. He spent much of his early life surrounded by his mother's extended family in Warren County, Kentucky, graduating from Warren Central High School. Working to put himself through college, he graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1986. His career included 23 years with Nashville Dental, where he was known for his dedication to his customers throughout the Bluegrass region, many of whom became his friends. His primary life's work was centered around building and supporting his family, fostering their learning, development, and passions. He coached the teams of his children and stood steadfastly by his wife as she earned advanced degrees and built a teaching career in Lexington. He thrived when he had a project, whether home improvement, a sports team or an old car. He had recently completed restoration of his beloved 1974 Triumph. As a longtime member of Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church, Mr. Pergande helped establish Dental Mission, a free clinic for neighborhood residents who lacked dental care. Using his contacts in the dental business, he spearheaded the inaugural drive for donations that led to its founding. His carpentry skills were put to work on many church mission trips, including a weeklong effort to aid Hurricane Katrina survivors and Habitat for Humanity builds.
Mr. Pergande is survived by his spouse of 29 years, Delia Thompson Pergande of Lexington and his three children, Julia Margaret Pergande of Washington, D.C., Quinn Thomas Pergande of Lexington, and Isabel Frances Pergande, a student at her father's alma mater, WKU. His sister, Sherri Pergande of Bowling Green, and brother Terry Pergande of Boise, Idaho also survive. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Pergande, Jr. He leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He will be remembered for his selfless disposition, contagious laugh and kind heart. The family will receive callers at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church at 180 East Maxwell Street in Lexington, Kentucky from 11:00am - 1:00pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, with a memorial service set for 3:00pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 also at Maxwell Street. The family requests that donations in Mr. Pergande's memory be made to the Dental Mission Clinic in Lexington.