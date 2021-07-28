Bowling Green, KY - Thomas E. "Tommy" Freeman, 69, of Bowling Green entered to rest on Monday, July 26th, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Warren Co. native was born on June 30, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his parents, M.C. Freeman and Margaret (Osborn) Freeman and his late brother, David Freeman.
Tommy was retired from Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company and loved being a lunch monitor at Richpond Elementary School. He was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. "Pops" enjoyed sports and loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed taking his grandson, Matthew, to play golf and making his granddaughter, Lillian, laugh with his funny dances. Tommy and his wife Linda went to every baseball game that their son, T.J., played from the time he started playing all the way though T.J.'s time at WKU. Tommy's hobbies included deep sea fishing and grilling for his family.
"Pops" will be missed by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and his special grandchildren. Survivors include the love of his life Linda "Dyer" Freeman, son T.J. Freeman (LeAnn) and two wonderful grandchildren, Matthew and Lillian. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be Saturday, 10:00am July 31, 2021 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Tommy chose to be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.