BOWLING GREEN – Thomas (Tommy) Eugene Steele, age 72, of Bowling Green, KY, lost his hard fought battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 at home with his family by his side. Tommy was born on March 5th, 1951 to his late parents, Frank Steele Sr. and Jeanette Morris Steele.
Tommy was a member of Richardsville Church of Christ. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, working in his yard and helping friends & neighbors. Tommy loved his family; he took pride in his work and was a perfectionist at everything he did. He loved creating things in his shop, he always had a project and after retirement he learned to cook and loved preparing meals for his family.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debbie Coulter Steele; son Matt Steele (Jessica); 4 grandchildren Addison, Reed, Halle & Jet; 3 brothers – Don Steele (Nancy); Gary Steele (Pat); Roger Steele (Mary); 1 sister Georgia Guthrie (Jim); sister-in-law Louise Steele; several nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved Australian Shepherd Izzy Mae.
Tommy retired from Holderfield Battery Company after 32 years and then went to work in the maintenance department for the BG City Schools for 10 years before retiring due to his lung disease.
Tommy chose cremation. The visitation will be Thursday July 6th, 2023 from 1:00-6:00pm with the service following @ JC Kirby Broadway Chapel.
The family would like to thank Hosparus for the wonderful care given to Tommy especially his nurse Natalie. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Avenue Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103 or to Richardsville Church of Christ, 2125 Richardsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
