Bowling Green – Thomas “Tom” Joe Dodson, 77, of Bowling Green peacefully passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his residence. The Little Rock, Arkansas native was a son of the late Joseph Walker Dodson and Elizabeth Borland Dodson. Tom was a retired supervisor with Terminix. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas and was a United States Air Force veteran. Tom was an active member of Broadway United Methodist Church and served as a Stephen Minister. He loved spending time with his family and playing golf, but most of all, Tom loved serving as the hands and feet of Jesus. He reflected the love of Christ by giving his time and resources to so many. Survivors include his loving wife, Trudy; a son, Brant Dodson; a daughter, Holly Dodson; two stepdaughters, Stefanie Massey (Lance) and Alison Sexton (Mark); two step grandchildren, Ann-Riley Sexton and Ava Massey; one sister, Heather Montgomery (Gary); and several nieces and nephews. Tom was blessed with the best neighbors, and he cherished their friendships. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Foundry Christian Community Center, 531 W. 11th Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101, or to a charity of your choice. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.