BOWLING GREEN – Thomas Joseph Bohuski Jr. died on July 26, 2023 at the age of 79, surrounded by family after several months of in-home hospice care in McFarland, Wisconsin. He battled cancer for eight years on-and-off maintaining a positive outlook and planning to see the next total solar eclipse in Carbondale, IL in April of 2024.
Tom’s love of the stars began as a child in Beacon Falls, CT where he spent many a night with cousins and friends in the field across from his house watching meteor showers, as well as recording astronomical counts for a volunteer-based research study. Tom graduated valedictorian from Seymour High School and went on to earn a BS from MIT and PhD from UT-Austin. Tom met his wife, Karen, at UW-Madison during his postdoctoral fellowship while she was pursuing her own PhD.
After marrying in 1972 Tom and Karen settled in Bowling Green, KY where they raised two daughters while Tom taught astronomy at WKU. Years after retirement, he could not go out to eat without a cheerful “Hi Dr. Bohuski!” from one or more of his former students. Tom was brilliant, but also humble, generous, and passionate about his family and dogs, astronomy, and gardening. He shared his joy of life and the universe with his students and his family, who will always be grateful for the time shared.
Tom is survived by his wife Karen (Potter) Bohuski, his daughters Elizabeth and Laura Bohuski, and his granddaughter Adele Daugherty. He is forever remembered by his sister Karen (Bohuski) Tobin, her husband Pat Tobin, and their children James “Jake” Tobin, John Tobin, and Molly Tobin. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Joseph Bohuski, Sr. and Olga (Kukiel) Bohuski.
