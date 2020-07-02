Wilson - Thomas Joseph Montelli February 20, 1924 - July 1, 2020
Thomas Joseph Montelli, 96 passed away Wednesday. A private burial will be held for the family.
Thomas served his country with honor and pride with the U.S. Army and was an WWII Veteran. He was Vice President of JE Bohannon Tobacco Company where he traveled the world. Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be dearly missed and thought of often.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Patsy B. Montelli; daughters, Jeanne Montelli of Springfield, Virginia and Laura Montelli of Wilson; sons, Thomas J. Montelli, Jr. of Raleigh, Tony Montelli of Bowling Green, Kentucky, John Montelli and wife, Connie Poteat of Mebane and Matt Montelli; grandchildren, Christy, Mary, Heather, Shawn, Allison, Nicholas, Dylan and Will, and his great-grandchildren, Ashley, Hayden, Allyson and Carson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Thomas' memory to First Christian Church, PO Box 2702, Wilson, North Carolina 27894.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
