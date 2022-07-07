Bowling Green - Thomas Pruden, age 68, passed away July 4, 2022, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born to Jip Pruden, Jr. and the late Claroy (Williams) Pruden-Morris in June of 1954.
Tom was a lifetime member of the Jaycees Senate, was awarded the Kentucky Colonel, and served on the board for Dream Factory of Bowling Green. In his spare time Tom enjoyed golfing and cheering on the WKU Hilltoppers. At home, Tom was a master at the grill and loved to host his friends and family for summer barbecues.
Survivors include his wife Christine ‘Chris’ (Connor); sons, Tyler Pruden (Lauren), Casey Pruden, and Jordan Pruden (Kelsey); stepdaughter, Nikki Jones (Dustin); Seven grandchildren, Lance, Chase, Parker, Kaylee, Ryker, Adalynn, and Natalie; siblings, Elizabeth Pruden (David), John Pruden (Shelley), Jip Pruden, III, Robert Pruden (Lisa), and Rosemarie Rosmarin (Myron),
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 and 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dream Factory of Bowling Green.
