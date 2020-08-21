Bowling Green - Thomas R. Rampenthal Sr., 77, of Bowling Green entered into rest Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Bowling Green. Tom was born January 17,1943 to George and Dorothy (Whittle) Rampenthal in East St. Louis, IL. He graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School in 1961.
He married the love of his life, Betty, on July 13, 1963. Tom served as an airline mechanic on the USS Forrestal in the United States Marine Corps. Tom retired from General Motors where he worked as a paint and body inspector. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir, participated in the nursing home ministry, led the property committee, and served on the building, call, and outreach committees. He was an usher, greeter, elder, and VBS teacher. Tom and his wife, Betty, had servants' hearts and opened their home for gatherings, Bible studies, fellowships, and holidays.
Preceding Tom in death was his wife, Betty Rampenthal. Survivors include his two sons, Thomas Rampenthal, Jr. (Jeannie) of Bowling Green, Dr. Tim Rampenthal (Staci) of Louisville, five loving grandchildren, Avery, Jackson, Jessica, Jenna and Davis Rampenthal, two brothers Ed Rampenthal (Ora) of Bowling Green, KY and Charles Rampenthal (Sharon) of Nashville, TN and one sister, Esther Casstevens of St. Louis, MO and several loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Magnolia Village and Arcadia Senior Living staffs for their loving care of Tom. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Monday from 10:00 until 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran School, 553 Ashmoor Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42101.