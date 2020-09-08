Bowling Green - Thomas Ray Sullivan, 63 of Bowling Green died Monday, September 7 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was son of the late Vern L. Sullivan and Lova Doris Glass Sullivan who survives. He is preceded in death by a son Robert L. Sullivan. He was owner operator of Sullivan's sawmill.
His survivors include his wife Alice Gross Sullivan; two children Christina Sullivan and Lynn Chaffin (Moose); four grandchildren, Stephanie, Audry and Kelsey Chaffin and Brylee Honeycutt. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.