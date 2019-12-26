Bowling Green - Thomas Ray Tuck, 81, of Bowling Green entered into rest Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Medical Center. Tuck was a native of Smiths Grove and was born March 3, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents Elton and Myrtle Sneed Tuck and one Sister Vanetta Gayle Tuck. Tuck was a retired mail carrier at The Medical Center and a veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was a loyal fan of W.K.U. Basketball and Football. He especially loved his nieces and his dog "Angel." Survivors include nieces Kelly Tuck and Lisa Tuck both of Bowling Green, nephews Allen Border, Monty Jones and Chris Tuck all of Bowling Green and Junior Jones of Cottontown, TN. Great nieces Da'Sha Tuck of Louisville and Whitney Sullivan of Bowling Green. One sister Phyllis Jones (Melvin) and one brother Gary Tuck (Beth) all of Bowling Green. There will be visitation on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. There will no funeral services and Tuck chose to be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
398 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green Kentucky