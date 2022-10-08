Moorhead - Thomas James Hall or "TJ" to his friends and family, was born in Warren County, KY, in 1948 to Thomas and Clara Hall. He was the second eldest of five children: three sisters and one younger brother. He married his beautiful wife Tony in1968, in Celina, TN, and they had their daughter Brandi four years later.
Strong willed and self-reliant, TJ lived his life by the credo "I'll do that myself," and he did that for 74 years without compromise. He was a self-taught craftsman; woodworking, home remodeling, car restoration, his ingenuity and skill set seemed endless. If he didn't know how to do the job, he learned. He did more than just make it work, he made it right.
TJ lived most of his life on his farm in rural Kentucky, carving out a homestead with his wife and daughter. He loved them unconditionally, quietly, but in ways that were beautiful and meaningful. He lived simply and appreciated his life and the hard work that the farm required of him. He tended to have special projects or jobs he was hired to do. Or, like his last project, chose to do for himself, like his truck restoration that he completed during his retirement. He was very proud to pass that on to his young neighbor Dylan, whom he grew to love as a grandson.
His health challenges prevented him from doing the work he loved in his last years, but he never lost his sense of humor, and his faith in God never wavered. He spoke often of going home to Jesus soon, and that day finally came on October 1, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Clara Hall; his father, Thomas Hall; and younger sister, Reba Sledge. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Tony; daughter, Brandi (Curt) Hassebrock; grandchildren, Jaden, Jackson, and Violet Hassebrock; honorary grandson, Dylan Weckerly; sister, Marie (Howard) Roller; sister, Bronna Jo (Terry) Willard; brother, LeBane Hall; and many extended family members and friends.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, MN.
