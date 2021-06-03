Bowling Green - Thomas 'Tommy' Barnes Gaines, formerly of Bowling Green, departed this life for his eternal home on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was "a young 81 years," having been born on May 1, 1940 to the late Mary Elizabeth Bryant Gaines and the late Joe Scott Gaines.
Tommy was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and a participant in the Kentucky All-State Chorus. He attended Florida Christian College and graduated from the Business University in Bowling Green with a degree in Accounting. He moved to Georgia and served as a preacher before moving to Huntsville, AL where he worked for Brown Engineering Company and several other aerospace engineering firms. Later, he lived and worked in Winter Park, FL before moving to Raleigh, NC. Tommy was a life-long disciple of Jesus Christ and enjoyed using his rich baritone voice to praise God. He also served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader and would often outlast the younger scouts on hikes. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Tommy is survived by three daughters, Eva Shelton (Chad), Laura McCarley (Michael), and Faye Commodario (David) and five grandchildren, Carter, Mallory, Christopher, Matthew, and Jennifer; three sisters, Mary Alice Watson, Rianna Philpott (George), and Beth Heltsley (Danny); nieces, Karla and Jenny; nephews, Scott, Lea and Daniel; several great-nieces and nephews. One nephew, Brent, preceded him in death. While in North Carolina, Tom was also a much beloved foster father for more than 22 years to a young man, Jeffrey Beck. He was also a dear friend and helper to Jeffery's mother, Susan, and to his grandmother, Lori.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 at 3 PM in the Church at Bowling Green assembly room on 141 Vanderbilt Court. Internment will be in Fairview Cemetery.