Bowling Green – Thomas “Tommy” Earl Loid III, age 32, passed away Saturday March 20, 2021 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Bowling Green native was the son of Tommy Loid Jr and Robin Jones Loid, and wife of Krista Loid. He was preceded in death by a sister McKenzi Loid, and both grandfathers, Thomas Loid Sr and Larry Jones. Tommy was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church and attends Bible study at Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. He was a member of the BG/WC Jaycees and also appointee to the Southern Kentucky Fairboard of Directors. He was a member of the Walking Horse Trainers Association. Tommy was a cowboy in the true sense of the word; he loved horses and worked at several top level Walking Horse Farms where he made many friends. Most of all Tommy loved his family, especially his wife and kids. Tommy is survived by his wife; Krista Loid, his kids; Tommy Loid IV, and Riley Ruthanne Loid, his parents Tommy and Robin Loid, sister; Emily Wilkins (Craig), brother-in-law; John Ackerman, grandmothers; Ruth Ann Loid and Doris Lewis, nieces and nephews Ella Crews Wilkins, Dallas Wilkins, Carter Wilkins and Sophie Ackerman and several cousins. Visitation will be Thursday March 25, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM and Friday March 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Living Hope Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be Friday at 11:00 AM at Living Hope Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Center for Biblical Counseling 2232 Smallhouse Road Bowling Green, KY 42104
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS