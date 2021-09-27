Bowling Green – Thomas Wendell Brown (Pappy), 61 of Bowling Green, KY joined his Heavenly Father, Sunday September 26, 2021. Tommy was born August 6, 1960 in Bowling Green. He was loved by his wife and soulmate, Mindy Brown for 38 years. Tommy was devoted to his family and the Bowling Green community for many years. He was preceded in death by his father Paul Brown and his mother Betty Brown. In addition to his wife, Tommy is survived by his children, Chris (Tara), J.T. and Robert (Addie), grandchildren, Evelyn, Beckette, Henry, Jack and Graycen, and one brother Donny (Diane). Tommy was the most generous man one could ever know. He spent countless hours mentoring the youth coaching a variety of sports, he was a coach to many, but a mentor to all. Every professional position Tommy ever held was to give back to the community in some way. He helped families in difficult times at J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapel as a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, helped countless families at BGMU where he retired from, and serving as a member of the Sheriff’s department, post retirement. His friends and family knew that they could always count on Tommy if they ever needed anything. He cared more about serving others than himself. Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Thursday, September 30, 2021 with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Smiths Grove City Cemetery.
