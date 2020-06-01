Morgantown – Tiffany Ann Morrison Dockery, 38 of Morgantown, KY passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at her residence. Tiffany was born December 17, 1981 in Bowling Green KY to Jerry Ray Morrison and the late Marzola Ann House Nash. She enjoyed her family walks every afternoon, loved animals and spending time with family and friends. Other than her mother she is preceded in death by one brother Cody Ryan Nash and grandfathers Windel Morrison and L.D. House.
Tiffany Ann Morrison Dockery is survived by her husband of seventeen years Adam Dockery of Morgantown, KY; two sons Liam and Sam Dockery of Morgantown, KY; father Jerry R. Morrison (Jennifer) of Alpharetta, Georgia; step father Phil Nash of Logansport, KY; brother Kelly Nash (Shawna) of Morgantown, KY; step mother Joan Morrison of Roswell, Georgia; father and mother in law Larry and Julie Dockery of Morgantown, KY; brother in law Kyle Dockery of Morgantown, KY; grandparents Beatrice Casey of Logansport, KY, Mary Morrison of Bowling Green, KY and Jerry and Ella Nash of Russellville, KY and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 11:00am with Bro. Calvin Dockery officiating. Burial will be held in the Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm and Tuesday 9:00am until funeral time at 11:00am at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Animal Shelter, 463 Boat Factory Rd, Morgantown, KY 42261. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Tiffany at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Tiffany Dockery.
