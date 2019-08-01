Bowling Green - Mr. Timothy Allen Meadows, 50, of Bowling Green entered into rest Monday, July 29th, 2019 at Greenview Hospital. Tim was a native of Portland, TN and was born August 12th, 1968. He was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Meadows. Tim was a bookkeeper/right-hand man. He was a Nazarene by youth and Adventist by marriage. He loved golfing, was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee and the Denver Broncos. Tim loved spending time with his wife and girls. Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Shannon (Cline) Meadows, two daughters, Mallory and Meagan Meadows both of Bowling Green. His mother, Sue (Poole) Meadows of Portland, TN, and his father Carl Meadows of Whitehouse, TN. One sister, Kimberly Bradley (Jerry) of Portland, TN, three brothers, Tony Meadows (Jacqui) of Hendersonville, TN, Kevin Meadows (Amy) of Franklin, KY and Steve Ligon (Stephanie) of Avon, IN. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Sunday, August 4th, 2019 a! t 3:00 p. m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Cave Mill Road. Visitation will be Friday, August 2nd, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will resume Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow the service in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
